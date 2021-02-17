Mumbai: KDMT to start women’s special Tejaswini buses soon

The much-awaited women's special Tejaswini to soon ply in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation. As many as 4 such women special buses will soon be added to KDMT's fleet, informed an official.

"The state transport department has sanctioned total 4 Tejaswini buses to KDMT, which will soon be added into the fleet. In next 15 to 20 days this buses will be functional for women citizens in KDMC area," said KDMT official.

The civic body has floated the tender for 5 to 6 times earlier. However, it was delayed due to lack of response and later due to Pandemic situation. However, recently the tender was passed following the response and later the purchase of buses was processed by the civic body.

"The government has sanctioned total Rs 1.20 crore for the maintenance of these buses. These buses will be exclusively plying for women passengers, will run between 7:am to 11:am and 5:pm to 9:pm," said KDMT official.

Among the 4 Tejaswini buses, each bus will be allotted to Kalyan East-West and Dombivli East-West, informed civic official.