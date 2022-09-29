Mumbai: Karnataka resident proves case through city attorney

Representative Image |

Mumbai: A resident of Karnataka, through his attorney in Mumbai, managed to prove his case before the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC), which has directed the developer to either give the flat or refund the consideration amount with 12 per cent interest.

Suman Bhagwat, who currently lives abroad, fought his case through his relative and power of attorney holder Krishna Bhat against M/s Lucina Land Development Ltd. He had purchased a flat measuring 791 sqft in a Panvel taluka project and paid Rs 10.11 lakh of the total cost of Rs 53.40 lakh in June 2015.

During development, he was told that the flat area and price were both increasing. As he couldn’t afford the new price, he declined the offer. The developer, however, threatened to charge a cancellation fee.

When the developer failed and neglected to execute the agreement as agreed after accepting a substantial amount, and also failed to refund, a consumer complaint was filed citing deficiency of service.

The commission also directed that Rs 1 lakh be paid towards mental agony and Rs 25,000 for litigation cost within 60 days, or else that too will attract 12 per cent interest.