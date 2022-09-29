e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Karnataka resident proves case through city attorney

Mumbai: Karnataka resident proves case through city attorney

Suman Bhagwat, who currently lives abroad, fought his case through his relative and power of attorney holder Krishna Bhat against M/s Lucina Land Development Ltd

Ashutosh M ShuklaUpdated: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 09:09 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Mumbai: A resident of Karnataka, through his attorney in Mumbai, managed to prove his case before the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC), which has directed the developer to either give the flat or refund the consideration amount with 12 per cent interest.

Suman Bhagwat, who currently lives abroad, fought his case through his relative and power of attorney holder Krishna Bhat against M/s Lucina Land Development Ltd. He had purchased a flat measuring 791 sqft in a Panvel taluka project and paid Rs 10.11 lakh of the total cost of Rs 53.40 lakh in June 2015.

Read Also
Karnataka: Education department orders probe into Prophet Muhammad essay competition in school
article-image

During development, he was told that the flat area and price were both increasing. As he couldn’t afford the new price, he declined the offer. The developer, however, threatened to charge a cancellation fee.

When the developer failed and neglected to execute the agreement as agreed after accepting a substantial amount, and also failed to refund, a consumer complaint was filed citing deficiency of service.

The commission also directed that Rs 1 lakh be paid towards mental agony and Rs 25,000 for litigation cost within 60 days, or else that too will attract 12 per cent interest.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Bus catches fire in Kalyan; mishap averted due to passengers' vigil

Mumbai updates: Bus catches fire in Kalyan; mishap averted due to passengers' vigil

Mumbai: Woman arrested for duping jeweller with fake gold coins

Mumbai: Woman arrested for duping jeweller with fake gold coins

Mumbai weather update: Possibility of light rain, thundershowers in city

Mumbai weather update: Possibility of light rain, thundershowers in city

Mumbai: Karnataka resident proves case through city attorney

Mumbai: Karnataka resident proves case through city attorney

Bombay HC grants bail to JJ Hospital doctor held in fatal car crash

Bombay HC grants bail to JJ Hospital doctor held in fatal car crash