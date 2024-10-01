 Mumbai: Kandivali's Green Meadows Housing Society Faces Scrutiny For Alleged Misappropriation Of Funds
Mumbai: Kandivali's Green Meadows Housing Society Faces Scrutiny For Alleged Misappropriation Of Funds

Resident Shekhar Hattangadi raised the issue by citing entries in the society’s account books, which indicate that the committee spent over Rs 1,500 on cakes and refreshments for the birthdays of committee member Harshada Kiran Desai and chairman Devesh Tanna in September 2022 and July 2023, respectively.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: The deputy registrar of cooperative housing societies in R-South ward has issued a show-cause notice to the Kandivali-based Green Meadows Cooperative Housing Society for allegedly using the society’s funds to celebrate the birthdays of its chairman and a managing committee member.

About The Issue

Located at Lokhandwala Township in Kandivali (East), Green Meadows Bldg 5/6 CHS has been embroiled in a dispute over expenditures related to the birthday celebrations of committee members. Resident Shekhar Hattangadi raised the issue by citing entries in the society’s account books, which indicate that the committee spent over Rs 1,500 on cakes and refreshments for the birthdays of committee member Harshada Kiran Desai and chairman Devesh Tanna in September 2022 and July 2023, respectively.

Following Hattangadi’s complaint to Satish Devkate, the deputy registrar sought explanations from Tanna and secretary Bhakti Mulam regarding the use of society funds. The notice also questioned the authenticity of the annual general meeting (AGM) minutes, noting that the discussion about the alleged diversion of funds was omitted. Hattangadi also filed a noncognisable complaint with the Samata Nagar police, claiming he was verbally abused and threatened with physical violence by the chairman after the AGM.

He stated, “Some justified the expense by saying they don’t receive any salary for their voluntary work.”

During the same AGM, Desai announced that he was giving Tanna Rs 1,000 for his wife’s birthday, but this amount was not reflected in the society’s account books, as it was not accepted.

Chairman Devesh Tanna Refutes The Allegations

The Free Press Journal contacted Tanna, who refuted the allegations, claiming, “The amount spent was between Rs500 and Rs1,000 for the managing committee, which contributes 100 to 200 hours annually to managing society affairs. Hattangadi claimed during the AGM that the matter was sub-judice and should not be discussed and has approached the press.”

