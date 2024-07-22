Mumbai: Kandivali Police Take Transit Custody Of Builder Jayesh Tanna In Alleged Cheating Case

Pixabay

Mumbai: The Kandivali police on Saturday took transit custody of Jayesh Tanna, the owner of Sai Consultant Developer, for allegedly cheating Dream Alliance Realty Company.

Tanna was previously in the custody of the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) in another case of cheating. The cops followed the Borivali court’s order and remanded him into police custody until July 24. Tanna’s sons, Vivek Tanna and Krish Tanna, along with his brother, Deep Tanna, are absconding. The four accused are directors of the Sai Consultant Developer Company.

Statement Of The Police

According to the police, Amit Bhalia, who resides in Malad and operates Dream Alliance Realty, which specialises in flat and shop interiors, was involved in a redevelopment project of the Jai Shrinath Niwas Co-operative Society located on Modi Road, Kandivali, in 2019. Tanna’s company had subcontracted interior and plaster work for the flats to Bhalia’s company. Bhalia’s firm spent almost Rs 4 crore on the project and kept a record of the expenses, later submitting them to Tanna’s company.

While Tanna had made some payments in the past, he failed to pay the remaining amount, causing Bhalia to stop working on Tanna’s project. Tanna then offered Bhalia two flats in exchange for his interior work, which Bhalia accepted, and they agreed. Tanna’s company issued allotment letters to Bhalia for the flats. However, when Bhalia later inquired about the registration of the flats, Tanna provided various excuses and evaded the registration process.