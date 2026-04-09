Mumbai: Kanchi Shankaracharya Performs Kumbhabhishekam At 400-Year-Old Matunga Temple

Shankaracharya conducts sacred Kumbhabhishekam rituals at historic Matunga temple amid large devotee turnout | File Photo

Mumbai, April 9: Jagadguru Shankara Vijayendra Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, presided over the third Ashtabandhana Jeeranotharana Maha Kumbhabhishekam at the historic Sri Marubhai Gavdevi Temple on Thursday.

The temple, believed to be over 400 years old, witnessed a large gathering of devotees who participated in the sacred rituals. The Ashtabandhana Jeeranotharana Maha Kumbhabhishekam is a significant consecration ceremony conducted once every 12 years to revitalise the spiritual energy of the temple and ensure the preservation of the deities.

Sacred rituals and ceremony

The religious service began at 7.00 am.

As part of the elaborate rituals, the Shankaracharya ascended the temple structure and ceremonially poured holy water over the Rajagopuram, marking the culmination of the event. The ceremony was conducted in accordance with traditional Vedic practices, with priests chanting hymns and performing homams.

Shankaracharya conducts sacred Kumbhabhishekam rituals at historic Matunga temple amid large devotee turnout | File Photo

Mumbai yatra and scheduled engagements

The Shankaracharya, who is on a 10-day yatra to Mumbai, will visit the Sri Balaji Mandir for prayers and darshan at 7.00 am on Friday. He will later proceed to Mulund Bhakta Sangham and Vani Vidyalaya, Mulund, to interact with devotees and the local community.

At 12.00 noon, the seer will take part in the Poornahuti of the Soundarya Lahiri Parayanam scheduled in Nerul, marking the ceremonial conclusion of the recitation. In the evening, at 5.00 pm, health insurance policies will be distributed to priests and Vedic pandits, highlighting a social welfare initiative.

The day's programme will conclude at 6.00 pm with a Namasankeertanam by Udayalur Kalyanarama Bhagavathar, offering a devotional musical performance. The Shankaracharya will leave Mumbai on Saturday morning.

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Remarks on religious institution management

On Wednesday, while addressing a gathering at the Indian Education Society in Dadar to mark 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Shankaracharya raised concerns about the management and control of Hindu religious institutions, asserting that devotees’ contributions should be utilised strictly for Hindu religious activities.

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