Mumbai: Justice Dilip Bhosale To Lead Committee Overseeing Overhaul Of Hoarding Regulations

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Legislative Council witnessed a fierce debate on the proliferation of illegal hoardings across Mumbai, sparked by a recent tragic incident in Ghatkopar. Shivsena UBT MLC Sunil Shinde brought the issue to the forefront through attention motion, emphasizing the grave public safety risks and governance lapses associated with unauthorized and oversized hoardings in the city.

According to assurances by the Industries Minister, the hoarding policy is set to undergo reforms soon. A committee, headed by Judge Dilip Bhosle, will be formed to include MLAs and experts to address the issue.

During the session, concerns were raised over the flagrant violations of regulations governing hoardings, with Sunil Shinde decrying the pervasive presence of these structures throughout Mumbai. He pointed out, "While hoardings generate substantial revenue, many exploit this opportunity for illegal gains. Areas like South Mumbai are particularly inundated, with some hoardings fetching lakhs in earnings."

Shinde also highlighted the encroachment on public spaces, questioning the efficacy of the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) in enforcing regulations. He stated, "Hoardings near railway tracks and on footpaths pose imminent risks to commuters. The BMC's failure to act raises serious questions about their commitment to public safety."

The debate further revealed startling statistics from BMC audits, identifying 99 hoardings posing significant dangers to railway passengers and commuters. Despite issuing notices to Western Railway to remove illegal hoardings outside Mahalaxmi station a year ago, no action has been taken, exacerbating concerns over regulatory enforcement.

Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap criticized the government's response to the Ghatkopar incident, lamenting inadequate financial assistance to victims and their families. He demanded accountability, asking, "When will those responsible for the 17 deaths be held accountable? When will the officials who permitted these hoardings be suspended?"

In response to mounting criticism, Minister of Industries Uday Samant assured the council of stringent measures to address the issue. He acknowledged the need for policy upgrades and emphasized immediate actions against illegal hoardings, particularly those endangering railway safety. Samant pledged, "We will enforce strict actions against railway hoardings and collaborate with traffic authorities to prevent such incidents in the future."

The discussion also touched upon legislative reforms, with Peasants and Workers Party of India MLC Jayant Patil advocating for a comprehensive legislative framework governing hoardings across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Minister Samant confirmed the existence of relevant legislation, signaling openness to amendments if necessary.

Satyajeet Tambe, MLC from Nashik Graduates constituency, underscored the statewide implications of the hoarding menace, noting deficiencies in municipal capacities to conduct thorough audits. He said, "Municipal corporations lack employees for audits, but the government suggests visual inspection. Government has failed in court to fight against the Railways. Action on illegal hoardings needed statewide, a major concern. Unfortunately, our government won't act until there's a major accident."

MLC Shashikant Shinde of the Nationalist Congress Party raised concerns about the efficacy of hoarding audits and the discrepancies in permissions granted versus those observed in practice. Minister Samant assured the council that comprehensive audits were underway to address these discrepancies.

The issue of digital hoardings also drew attention, with Shivsena UBT MLC Anil Parab highlighting their potential to distract drivers and calling for strict enforcement of the Defacement Act. "Will decisive action be taken before this session concludes? Digital hoardings from Bandra to Goregaon and Dahisar are significantly distracting traffic. The Defacement Act must be rigorously enforced—no exceptions, even for hoardings bearing the Chief Minister's name. We are all citizens bound by the same rules. Complaints have been lodged against me for hoardings; shouldn't the same scrutiny apply to the CM? Accountability must be universal, regardless of title or status."

In response, Minister Samant promised immediate audits of digital hoardings and discussions with the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to curb their proliferation.