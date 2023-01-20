Mumbai: Jumbo block between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on Sunday; check details

Mumbai: To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling & overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on UP & DOWN Fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local) stations from 10:35 hrs to 15:35 hrs on Sunday, 22nd January, 2023.

Fast trains to be operated on slow line

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer, Sumit Thakur of Western Railway, during the block period, all Fast line trains will be operated on Slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local). Due to this, some UP and DOWN suburban trains will remain cancelled.

Detail info with station masters

Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements.

