e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Jumbo block between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on Sunday; check details

Mumbai: Jumbo block between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on Sunday; check details

A Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on UP & DOWN Fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local) stations.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, January 20, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Mumbai: To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling & overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on UP & DOWN Fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local) stations from 10:35 hrs to 15:35 hrs on Sunday, 22nd January, 2023. 

Fast trains to be operated on slow line

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer, Sumit Thakur of Western Railway, during the block period, all Fast line trains will be operated on Slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local). Due to this, some UP and DOWN suburban trains will remain cancelled.

Detail info with station masters

Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Kalyan: MHADA to forego last EMI of beneficiaries of affordable housing scheme

Kalyan: MHADA to forego last EMI of beneficiaries of affordable housing scheme

Mumbai: Jumbo block between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on Sunday; check details

Mumbai: Jumbo block between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on Sunday; check details

Lottery in March: Good News! Getting MHADA house becomes easier, only six documents required; Check...

Lottery in March: Good News! Getting MHADA house becomes easier, only six documents required; Check...

MHADA lottery: Seeking home in Mumbai? Lottery for 4,000 houses to be out soon; here's how you can...

MHADA lottery: Seeking home in Mumbai? Lottery for 4,000 houses to be out soon; here's how you can...

Palghar: District headquarters maintenance repair cost likely to be received from Govt

Palghar: District headquarters maintenance repair cost likely to be received from Govt