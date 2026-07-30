Mumbai: Journalist Alleges Cockroach Found In Kids' Pasta At Pokiddo Junior In Lower Parel - Video

X/@Shrimichoudhary

Mumbai: A woman working as a Bureau Chief at a mainstream TV channel has alleged that a cockroach was found in a serving of pasta at a popular children's play zone in Mumbai's Lower Parel after their children had already eaten the food.

Shrimi Choudhary, who works for NDTV Profit, also claimed the seating area contained dead cockroaches and called for an investigation by civic and food safety authorities, tagging Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

Journalist's social media post

The journalist, in a post on X on Wednesday, wrote, "A cockroach was found in the pasta served to us after our kids had already eaten it. This is completely unacceptable @pokiddojunior, (#LowerParel). This is a serious food safety and hygiene lapse."

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FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made in the post on Wednesday. If confirmed, the matter could prompt a review of hygiene and food safety practices at the establishment. Until then, the claims remain allegations made by the parent on X.

IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe took charge as Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner on May 25. Since then, the agency has intensified raids on wholesalers, manufacturers, retailers, and eateries across the state as part of a major drive against food adulteration and safety violations.