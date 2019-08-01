Mumbai: Jobseeker loses Rs 80,000 in online fraud

Mumbai: A 29-year-old woman from Bhendi Bazar has become the latest victim of a cyberfraud, losing Rs 80,000 in the process of applying for a job online.

According to the complaint, the woman received a call, allegedly from the portal, in which her card details were sought and shortly after, her account was debited by Rs 80,000. JJ Marg Police have registered an offence.

Last week, the Bhendi Bazar resident visited a website, looking for employment. The portal asked her to pay Rs 10 for registration. As soon as she did so, a woman who identified herself as 'Neha' called, to ask for the applicant's educational and residential details.

After this, Neha asked her for her debit and credit card details, which the applicant unwittingly provided. Soon, the latter began getting messages of cash withdrawals from her bank accounts via net banking.

Before the applicant could block her cards, she had been robbed of Rs 80,000 and her attempts to contact Neha failed.

The woman approached JJ Marg police station and registered a first information report (FIR) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of cheating (420) and section 66 of Information Technology act.