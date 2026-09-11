Mumbai Job Fraud: 3 Arrested From Different States For Allegedly Cheating Job Seekers With Foreign Job Promises

Pydhonie Police arrested three accused and recovered passports, electronic devices and fake appointment letters during the probe | File Photo

Mumbai, September 10, 2026: The Pydhonie Police have busted a gang allegedly cheating job seekers by promising them employment abroad and arrested three accused from three different states in connection with the case.

According to the police, the accused operated from an office named Al Shifa Travels at Masjid Bunder (West), where they allegedly lured citizens with promises of overseas jobs. The accused allegedly collected the victims' original passports, biodata and Rs 15,000 from each applicant, but failed to provide them with jobs. They subsequently shut down the office and switched off their mobile phones before fleeing.

Three Accused Arrested

Following a complaint, the Pydhonie Police registered an FIR under Sections 318(4), 336(2), 336(3), 340(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. During the investigation, the police used technical analysis to trace and arrest three accused.

Tabrez Alam Ansari was arrested from Haryana, Mohammed Shamim Ansari from Madhubani in Bihar, while Venkatesh Gangavya Chakal was arrested from JJ Dormitory on Temkar Street in Mumbai.

The police seized several items from the accused, including 50 Indian passports, six computers/laptops, nine mobile handsets, 13 bank cheque books/debit cards and identity documents such as Aadhaar, PAN and voter ID cards, besides two fake appointment letters.

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Police Suspect More Victims

The investigation so far has revealed that at least 10 people were cheated, while police suspect that the actual number of victims could be more than 50. The Pydhonie Police have appealed to citizens who may have been cheated in a similar manner by the accused to immediately approach Pydhonie Police Station and lodge a complaint.

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