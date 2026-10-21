Mumbai: JIWO Bazaar Brings Women Entrepreneurs Together; Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Esha Deol Inaugurate Event |

Mumbai: The grand event ‘JIWO Bazaar’, organised by the South Mumbai Chapter of the Jain International Women Organization (JIWO) at Sharda School in Nana Chowk, South Mumbai, concluded on Saturday, October 17. The exhibition, organised with the objective of providing women with a platform to promote their skills, products and businesses, witnessed an enthusiastic atmosphere.

The programme was inaugurated by JIWO President Mrs Manjuben Lodha and Bollywood actress Esha Deol. Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Ji Lodha, Bollywood actress Smita Jaikar and Apurva Mittal were also present on the occasion. All the guests encouraged the women entrepreneurs and appreciated their efforts.

After the inauguration, Manjuben Lodha and Esha Deol visited various stalls and counters set up at the exhibition. During this visit, they interacted with women entrepreneurs and gathered information about their products, businesses and work. Smita Jaikar and Apurva Mittal were also present with them and encouraged the women.

Organised with the spirit of ‘Shop, Support and Empower’, the main objective of this bazaar was to encourage women in the field of business, help their products gain recognition and provide them with better opportunities to become self-reliant. Such events play an important role in providing a platform for women's talent, strengthening their confidence and opening doors to new business opportunities.

At JIWO Bazaar, women entrepreneurs showcased their various products and creative work. The presence and encouragement of the guests generated special enthusiasm among the women managing the stalls.

The organisers expressed their gratitude to the event's co-sponsors, Shri Varun Hasmukhji Bafna and family (Amari Capital and Shri Bafna Gold), along with Mrs Meena Hasmukh Bafna, for their significant support and sponsorship.

Through the programme, the message was conveyed that when women receive the right platform, encouragement and support, they can become economically empowered through their talent and make a significant contribution to the progress of society.

Secretary Mrs Indira Khinvsara and Treasurer Mrs Usha Munot made special contributions towards the success of the programme. In addition, the entire executive committee also made an exceptional contribution.

The entire programme began with the blessings of Acharya Bhagwan Shri Naypadmasagar Ji Maharaj Saheb and Guruvarya Mayna Shri Ji.

Dedicated to women's empowerment, entrepreneurship and self-reliance, JIWO Bazaar proved to be a memorable event with this positive outlook. Hundreds of women participated in the programme.