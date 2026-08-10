Mumbai: Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal Files Discharge Plea In ED Money Laundering Case Over Alleged ₹5,716-Crore Loan Diversion

Naresh Goyal has moved a discharge application in the ED’s money laundering case linked to alleged diversion of loans obtained by Jet Airways from a consortium of banks | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 10, 2026: After being reprimanded for seeking an adjournment, the lawyer for Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal moved a plea seeking his discharge in a money laundering case accusing him of diverting Rs 5,716.34 crore obtained from a consortium of banks.

Goyal, 76, was arrested in September 2023 by the Directorate of Enforcement in connection with the money laundering probe.

Court Questions Delay In Filing Plea

On Thursday, when the case came up for hearing, Goyal’s lawyer sought an adjournment, claiming that he would be filing the discharge application. However, the court said that the matter pertains to 2023 and that the accused had not taken any steps for filing a discharge application for the past three years.

"The accused cannot be entertained on each and every date for filing a discharge application," the court said, asking Goyal to remain present on the next date without fail.

On Monday, as the case came up for hearing, Goyal’s lawyer promptly submitted a plea seeking his discharge. The court has now asked the prosecution to submit its reply to the plea.

ED Case Based On CBI FIR

The ED’s case is based on a May 3 FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation against Jet Airways (India) Limited (JIL) founder Goyal, his wife Anita, former company executive Gaurang Ananda Shetty and unknown public servants and private persons in connection with the alleged fraud at Canara Bank.

Alleged Diversion Of Loan Funds

Following his arrest, the ED had claimed that Jet Airways had taken a loan from a consortium of 10 banks to meet operational expenditure between 2011-12 and 2018-19. However, out of the total loan, Rs 6,000 crore is still outstanding.

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The agency had claimed that a forensic audit revealed that Rs 1,152 crore was diverted in the guise of consultancy and professional fees, while Rs 2,547.83 crore was diverted to a sister concern, Jet Lite Limited (JLL), to clear its loan.

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