Mumbai: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority Completes 35 Years Of Excellence, Celebrates Success With Grand Event | X

Mumbai: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India’s first 100% landlord and premier container port, commemorated 35 years of operational excellence with a grand event held on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. The event, themed "Port of Prosperity," celebrated the remarkable achievements and growth of JNPA, recognizing its pivotal role in India's maritime industry.

JNPA has consistently been at the forefront of transforming India's port operations. Since its inception in 1989, it has grown to become the largest container port in India. The port recently achieved a historic milestone by recording its highest-ever throughput of 6.43 million TEUs in the fiscal year 2023-24.

Moreover, JNPA has consistently handled over 6 million TEUs annually in the last couple of years. The port's strategic initiatives in digitalization, automation, commitment and green port initiatives have set new benchmarks in the industry. JNPA's commitment to sustainability and community development has also been a significant factor in its success, ensuring inclusive growth and environmental stewardship.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais released the special cover and corporate customized My Stamp of JNPA in presence of Chief Post Master General, followed by the release of the JNPA Coffee Table Book, a commemorative piece encapsulating the port's rich history and milestones. In a significant move, two Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) were signed for a total of Rs. 40,000 Crore between JNPA and PSA (India), and JNPA and CMACGM for the development of the Greenfield Port at Vadhvan.

Addressing the gathering, JNPA Chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh said, “As we mark 35 years of JNPA's impressive journey, we look back on our accomplishments in advancing India's maritime infrastructure. Our dedication to innovation, efficiency, and sustainability has established JNPA as a leader in global port operations. This milestone underscores the commitment of our team and the support of our stakeholders. Additionally, responding to the Governor's request, JNPA pledged INR 3.5 Crore to equip 38 Eklavya model schools with 1000 computers and 100 tablets within the next two months. By April next year, with the addition of the BMCT terminal, JNPA's capacity will reach 10.4 Million TEUs, solidifying its position as India's largest port.”