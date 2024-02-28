Mumbai: Jain Pharmacy In Dadar Provides 25% Discount On Medicines

FPJ

The Jain community in Mumbai has started a one-of-its-kind pharmacy store in Dadar, which will benefit people by giving a 25 per cent discount on all medicines.

Shri Vardhaman Sthanakvasi Jain Shravak Sangh in Dadar West has started the work through the newly opened Vardhaman Medico. Under the community-run Shri Navneet Jain Health Centre, a pharmacy store has been started at the community’s Shri Karsan Ladhubhai Nisar Jain Dharmasthanak Centre.

This initiative was the brainchild of Shantilal Maru, the Chairman Trustee of Shri Vardhaman Sthanakvasi Jain Shravak Sangh Dadar. He said, “It had come to our notice that several online pharmacy retailers were providing discounted medicines but they were pushing generic medicines along with the allopathic medicines. Our idea was to provide original allopathic medicines at the same discounted rate to people for their betterment.”

Maru said, “Our initiatives are for the society’s welfare and we do not want to earn any profit from our work. Even if we incur some losses, we have a lot of donors from the community.”

The Jain community in Dadar has engaged itself in multiple social works which include providing healthcare services through the Navneet Jain Health Centre, a charitable clinic in Dadar. The community is also planning on building a 200-bed multi-speciality hospital in its community centre’s building at the cost of Rs250 crore, which will be collected through donations.