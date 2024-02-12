Mumbai: Israeli Minister Visits Nariman House, Pays Tribute To 26/11 Victims

As the Israel-Hamas war rages even after four months, Israeli Minister Miri Regev on Monday paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the 26/11 terror attack at the Nariman House. The minister also visited the coastal road project site amid plans to invite skilled Indian labourers to her country.

Israeli minister's India trip

As part of her India trip, Minister for Transport, Road Safety and National Infrastructure Regev also visited the museum built inside the Chabad Center and expressed grief for those who lost their lives during the terrorist attack, including the six people killed at the Nariman House.

She expressed her solidarity with India, underlining that India and Israel have terrorism as a common enemy. Regev also drew a similarity between the memorial at Nariman House and ‘Bring Them Home Now’ necklaces worn by Israeli citizens, which signifies the demand of releasing Israeli hostages held captive by Hamas. Regev said, “Hamas has brutally murdered our children and we Israelis value our family just like Indians do. We will fight terrorism the hard way and eliminate Hamas to bring back the hostages and ensure peace in Israel.”

The minister also visited the coastal road project site to learn more about the ambitious project that will connect Marine Drive with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, which also includes the country’s first undersea tunnel road. Regev is also supposed to visit the Mundra Adani Port in Gujarat on Tuesday to review the potential of a trade corridor between both the countries.

“India and Israel share good relations"

“India and Israel share good relations, especially under the leadership of PM Modi. We would like to use India’s influence as a political and economical superpower. Both the countries have been complementary economies and we would like to expand business with India. We would also like to invite skilled Indian workers to execute national infrastructure projects in Israel,” the minister said.