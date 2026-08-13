Mumbai ISIS Module Case: NIA Court Rejects Shamil Nachan’s Bail And Discharge Pleas, Cites Suppression Of Material Facts

The special NIA court in Mumbai rejected Shamil Nachan’s bail and discharge applications after noting that similar petitions were already pending before the High Court | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 12, 2026: The special NIA court has refused to consider the plea filed by terror convict Saquib Nachan’s son, Shamil, for bail and discharge, observing that he allegedly failed to disclose his other petitions pending before the High Court.

Shamil was arrested in August 2023 by the NIA for his alleged links with an Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) module and a network that was allegedly involved in radicalising youth. He had approached the special court for bail as well as for discharge. Both his applications were rejected by the special court on Wednesday.

Court Notes Suppression Of Facts

Special Judge Chakor Baviskar, in the order, said that Shamil’s petitions seeking similar relief are pending before the High Court. The court noted that he had not disclosed the filing of these petitions while contesting his applications before the special NIA court.

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Accordingly, while rejecting the pleas, the court observed: “Apart from creating the possibility of conflicting orders, by not voluntarily disclosing the filing of the proceeding in the High Court and rather by suppressing the material facts, the applicant-accused Shamil has axiomatically attempted to play fraud on the Court. At least his bona fides are not clear,” the court said.

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