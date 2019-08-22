Mumbai: Is Nana Patekar joining BJP?

Mumbai: With the state Assembly election around the corner, the gates of the BJP continues to be wide open to politicians and actors. Speculations are rife the alleged #MeToo accu­s­ed and veteran actor Nana Pate­kar is en route to joining the BJP.

This comes as Nana was in New Delhi on Monday and is said to have visited the North Block, the corridor of power and seat of Uni­on Home Minister Amit Shah. The­ir meet lasted 20 minutes and ho­me (coming) matters were discussed.

If Nana joins BJP, it will be a blow to Shiv Sena as he was treat­ed like an adopted son by party’s founder Bal Thackeray. How­e­ver, since Uddhav Thackeray took over the reins of the Sena, the warmth of yore seems to be missing.

In the interim, Nana set up an NGO, NAM Foundation, with popular Marathi actor Makarand Anaspure. Through the NGO, they helped families of farmers who had committed suicide. When people opened up their hearts and purses to the foundation, it was widely thought Nana’s next step would be to join politics.

After meeting Amit Shah, Nana told reporters he had apparently gone to discuss the Sangli-Kolha­pur flood situation. “For an NGO to accept foreign funds or dona­tions, FCRA certification is manda­tory. I went to obtain Shah’s approval and brief him about the issue,” Nana had said.

Nana has often skirted controve­r­sies, be it #MeToo, speaking against Raj Thackeray and his proximity to the late Bal Thackeray. He has also appreciated CM Fadnavis and the various decisions he has taken.

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha election, as part of the BJP’s ‘Sampark For Samarthan’ outreach programme, the Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had an extensive meeting with Nana.

Analysts say this is the typical style of BJP — to co-opt influential people from various states into party. That’s why the meet with Shah has sparked speculation.