'Mumbai is already submerged' Twitter trolls Maha CM Uddhav's 'multilevel aquarium' plan

Maharashtra's newly appointed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday ordered the state's tourism department to draft a proposal to develop a multilevel aquarium in Mumbai.
However, Twitterati trolled him for stalling the ongoing "developmental" projects like the 'bullet train', 'Nanar refinery' and 'the metro car shed at Aarey' and giving a go ahead for a multilevel aquarium. Some even wrote that the Maha Vikas Aaghadi Chief Minister has his priorities misplaced. #ChaloAquarium also started trending after the announcement.
Some users even shared pictures of Mumbai submerged in water while the rains hinting that the city is itself an aquarium.
