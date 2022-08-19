e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: IRS officer Sameer Wankhede approaches cops after getting death threat on Twitter

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 19, 2022, 07:01 PM IST
Sameer Wankhede | PTI

Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and former zonal director of Mumbai Unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede on Friday lodged a complaint with the Goregaon police after having received death threats on his Twitter account. It is suspected that the account from which threats were issued were solely created with this purpose as it was recently created and had no followers.

According to the sources, Wankhede on August 15 had visited Chaitya Bhoomi and had posted some pictures related to his visit. Next day, Wankhede found a threatening message in his DM from a person who identified himself only as Aman. On August 17 too, Wankhede had received a threatening message from the same person on his Twitter DM. The messages in Hindi stated "What you have done, you will pay for this." and "We will delete you."

Considering these threats as serious, Wankhede has approached the police and got a complaint filed in the matter. As per the sources, the account appears to have been created just for the purpose of sending threatening messages as it was created on August 14 and had no followers in it. As per the sources, even Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar too had been getting similar life threats on her social media account in the past.

On August 14, Wankhede had filed a case against NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik at the Goregaon police station on charges of defamation and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Malik had earlier alleged that Wankhede had submitted a fake caste certificate to get a government job. Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in connection with an alleged money laundering case and is currently under judicial custody.

