Mumbai: Iqbal Singh Chahal completes a year as BMC chief

Iqbal Singh Chahal on Saturday completed one year as the chief of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM/BMC). He was appointed in the thick of the coronavirus pandemic in May 2020 replacing the incumbent Pravin Pardeshi. Chahal completes one year when Mumbai model to combat the second corona wave has been hailed not within the country but abroad.

The Supreme Court, in the last week, praised the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its handling of the COVID-19 situation in Mumbai.

The comment by the SC came in the wake of the financial capital seeing a downward trend in its daily coronavirus cases. "Bombay Municipal Corporation has done some remarkable work and not disrespecting Delhi but we can maybe see what was done by BMC," Justice Chandrachud had said.

Now, one might wonder as to why Mumbai is handling its second wave better than Delhi. The report in the international weekly newspaper The Economist has credited the "sensible administrative structure, decentralisation and data-driven planning" for the same.

The article has noted that the coordinated efforts through a distributed network of 23 BMC war rooms have led to efficient bed management.

"As I complete one year as Municipal Commissioner, MCGM today, I shall be failing in my duty if I do not thank you enough and express my gratitude to you for having not only shown great confidence in me but also supported and shown solidarity to various efforts undertaken by Team MCGM," said Chahal.









"Team Media has played a paramount role in providing constructive support to MCGM and showcasing the Mumbai Model not only to our country but also throughout the world. I fall short of words to thank you for this. I salute u," he noted.

Chahal said BMC shall never lower its guard and never be complacent.

"Team BMC has resolved to put in our best in future also. I seek your continuous vital support to Team BMC in future also," said Chahal.