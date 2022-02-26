Mumbai: IPS officer Rashmi Shukla booked in phone tapping case

A case has been registered against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in a phone tapping matter at Pune Bundgarden police station after an order by the Maharashtra government.

Shukla, who is a 1988 batch IPS officer was the additional director general of state intelligence and later shifted to the chief of civil defence, is currently the additional director general Central Reserve Police Force.

She had also worked as the Pune Police Commissioner and was under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's radar for allegedly leaking the data with regard to call interception done during her tenure as in charge of state intelligence.

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had shared 6.1GB of phone records purportedly of officers lobbying with Deshmukh for postings with the Union Home Ministry.

The Maharashtra home department had taken serious note of the phone-tapping being done ‘illegally’ by Shukla to detect the alleged racket in police transfers, in her capacity as additional DGP, intelligence. The state government had sought an explanation from Shukla but was not satisfied by her response. The government had asked former Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte to conduct an enquiry in the matter.

Kunte had said that Shukla had taken the permission to record these calls under the guise of interception of the calls of a few people in the interest of public safety and had thus misguided the authorities. “In fact, the interception is done in case of the possibility of the threat to national security and anti-national activities under the Indian Telegram Act to avoid any such threats. The interception is not expected for the political differences, professional or family disputes. However, Shukla did use the permission for the purpose other than it meant for misleading the government and misusing the permission,” the report said.

Shukla had submitted her report on the involvement of an alleged network of ‘brokers’, particularly individuals with extensive political connections in arranging desired postings for police officers in exchange for massive monetary compensation.

“In order to authenticate these charges, the phone numbers of the individual allegedly involved in this dubious activity were placed under telephonic surveillance with due regard to the established process. The reasons for surveillance were to curtail the commitment of criminal offences and prevent possible breach of trust,’’ Shukla had said in her report.

Then, Jaiswal forwarded Shukla’s report to the additional chief secretary (home), on August 26, 2020.A senior home department officer had told The Free Press Journal, “Upon the receipt of Jaiswal’s communication with which a report by Shukla was attached, an explanation was sought from Shukla. The department asked her on whose instructions she had intercepted the phone calls and under what rules. The department also sought her explanation on why the department was not kept in the loop in such a sensitive matter.”

Shukla justified her move in her reply. She was then subsequently removed as additional DG (intelligence) on September 3, 2020, and after promotion, was appointed Director General, Civil Defence, on a ‘punishment’ posting. Thereafter, Shukla had opted for Central deputation and was appointed as Additional Director-General, Central Reserve Police Force, on February 8, 2021.

However, based on Kunte’s report, the state CID gave a complaint to the Mumbai cyber police station where an FIR was registered on March 26, 2021 against unknown persons under Official Secrets Act, section 30 of the Indian Telegraph Act and section 43(B) of the Information Technology Act.

Meanwhile, Ministers Nawab Malik and Jitendra Awhad had alleged that Shukla was a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) agent. Later Rural Development Minister Hassan Mushrif demanded that the state government should examine her call data record. He alleged that, during her tenure as the additional director general of police (intelligence), she had tried to placate many legislators and had asked them to support BJP and not the Maha Vikas Aghadi ahead of the government formation in 2019. He added that she had made offers of crores of rupees to independent members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) so that BJP retains power after the last assembly election.

“Shukla was allegedly offering crores of rupees to independent legislators to support BJP, so that it can come back to power after the last assembly election,” claimed Mushrif. “The government must order a probe into Shukla’s CDR for the period between October 24, 2019, and November 24, 2019, before the Maha Vikas Aghadi formed the government. The officers, those who got their postings during the BJP-led government, are still showing loyalty to the latter,” he said.

Mushrif further said that Minister of State for Health Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar, who was elected as an independent MLA, has also confirmed that he had received an offer from Shukla to support BJP. “It is a very serious matter for a senior IPS officer to be involved in such activities. Yesterday, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte reported to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that Rashmi Shukla had illegally tapped phones. Contrary to the opposition’s charges, most of the police transfers were carried out based on the recommendations of the Establishment Board,” he added.

