Mumbai: Interstate gang involved in online fraud busted

Representative pic

Mumbai: The cyber police in Mumbai have arrested four persons, who were part of an interstate gang that allegedly duped people of several crore of rupees through an online marketplace platform, an official said on Monday. The suspects were identified as Savsukh Rajdar and Ajit Poswal from Bharatpur, Tulsiram Meena from Jaipur and Irshad Sardar from Mathura.

The North Region cyber police apprehended the four accused during raids conducted in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The police have recovered Rs2 lakh cash, nine mobile phones, 32 ATM cards of various banks, cheque books and four SIM cards from the accused, he said.

The fraud came to light when a victim approached the cyber police claiming that he had lost Rs17.82 lakh and lodged a complaint in August last year, the official said.

A probe revealed that 835 mobile numbers and 38 IMEI numbers were used to dupe people, and a mobile number used in the crime had figured in 10 offences registered in Mumbai, involving fraud to the tune of Rs 53.74 lakh, he said.

The same mobile number had surfaced in 577 cheating complaints and 269 cases registered in Maharashtra, the official said.

According to the police, the complainant wanted to sell his old furniture and had posted photographs on an online marketplace application. The fraudsters contacted him in response to the advertisement and asked him to send his bank details to make payment, and also sent a QR code scanner, the official said.

The suspects then transferred Rs9,000 to the man. But after sometime the fraudster asked him to return the money by transferring it to two bank accounts, he said.

In the process, the fraudsters managed to gain access to the man's bank account and duped him for Rs 17.82 lakh, he said.

There are 269 complaints of similar offences registered on the national crime portal and 14 of them are from Maharashtra. Besides, there are 577 complaints on the crime portal of the Telangana police.

DCP Balsing Rajput said that the cyber team swung into action after receiving the complaint. The probe revealed that the gang members used to immediately withdraw the siphoned off money from the ATM.

An FIR under section 419, 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology (IT) Act was registered at North Region cyber police station.