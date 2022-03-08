Mumbai: International Women's Day celebrated on Central Railway

International Women's Day was celebrated by conducting various activities with a lot of enthusiasm all over Central Railway including all Divisions under the able guidance of Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager of Central Railway.

At Central Railway headquarters a function was organised under the aegis of Staff Benefit Fund to celebrate International Women’s Day and Chaired by Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager Central Railway and Menu Lahoti, President Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation.

Anil Kumar Lahoti while addressing the gathering said that, International Women’s Day is being celebrated worldwide with enthusiasm this year with a theme ‘Gender Equality Today for a sustainable tomorrow’. Further, he said that today is the day to express thankfulness, praise, and gratitude to every woman of the world. It is the day to make feel the society that women are equally entitled in every aspect as men. Women empowerment is meant to bring women into the mainstream development process.

Praising women employees of the Railways he further said that almost in every trade or department women employees are working shoulder to shoulder with men. When we see the women working in workshops in various non-conventional trades, it is learnt that women are accepting the challenges and coming forward. Now it is our duty of us to come together so that this trust is not lost. He further assured all Railway women that the administration is with them, and in case of any assistance required no stone will be left unturned.

On the occasion Menu Lahoti, President of Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation addressed the gathering through her motivational speech. Ms Chetali Jadhav a Clinical psychologist delivered a lecture on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at the workplace known as POSH Act. Also, prominent former Indian Test Cricketer and recipient of ‘Arjuna’ and ‘Padma Shri award Diana Edulji motivated the women employees who have gathered on the occasion.

A handbook on ‘Facilities for Women Railway service’ in English, Hindi, Marathi and two posters on Staff Benefit Fund schemes was released by General Manager and Guests present. Shri B.K. Dadabhoy, Additional General Manager, Dr A. K Sinha, Principal Chief Personnel Officer and Chairman CSBF, other principal heads of the departments & DRM Mumbai were also present on this occasion.

Mumbai Division of Central Railway has conducted various activities to celebrate International Women’s Day. The highlight of the celebrations on Central Railway was Pushpak Express which left Mumbai today with all women crew headed by Smt. Surekha Yadav, Asia’s first women train driver, Ms Dhanashree Jadhav, Assistant Loco Pilot and Ms Mayuri Kamble, Guard made this day "extremely special" for all the officers and employees of the country but also for all the women of our country. Shri Shalab Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai congratulated the staff on this occasion.

Two suburban trains were operated by the women crew on the Mumbai suburban system of Central Railway. K-29 local was flagged off from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 9.05 am on mainline with Motorwoman Mrs Mumtaz Kazi and Train Manager (Guard) Ms Shweta Ghone. PL-55 local departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 8.54 am for Panvel on harbour line, with motor woman Ms Manisha Ghorpade. Also, a goods train was also operated by a women crew Ms Isai Selvi Nadar Loco Pilot (Goods) and Ms Mittal Gadling Assistant Loco Pilot from Panvel to Vasind.

Pune Division celebrated International women’s day by welcoming Women passengers of Train No. 11030 Koyna Express at Kolhapur, decorating the ladies’ compartments of Sinhagad Express, DEMU and MEMU trains aesthetically, testing of load schedule by the all-women crew and conducting essay and Rangoli competitions etc. Divisional Railway Manager Mrs Renu Sharma and senior officers of the division were present on the occasion.

On Nagpur Division, ‘Divisional Railway Hospital, Nagpur’ has organised a Health Check-up camp for female family members of Railway employees. Mrs Richa Khare, Divisional Railway Manager inaugurated the camp. Shri Champak Biswas Chief Medical Superintendent, Divisional Hospital Nagpur and other senior branch officers were also present on the occasion. Similar Health Check-up camps will be held at Wardha, Amla and Ballarshah in the next few days.

Solapur Division also celebrated International Women’s Day by working the Train No. 11302 Bengaluru – Mumbai Udyan Express with an all-women crew of Ms Anita Raj, Loco Pilot, Ms Bhavna Koshta, Assistant Loco Pilot and Smt Vaishali Bhosale, Train Manager. The ticket checking staff, commercial staff, RPF personnel, Trackman and technicians were all comprised of women employees. Shri Shailesh Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager and Smt Pratibha Gupta, President of Women’s Social Service Committee present on this occasion and flagged off Udyan Express from Solapur Station. On this occasion, other senior officers were also present.

On Bhusaval Division International Women's Day was celebrated enthusiastically. Shri S.S. Kedia Divisional Railway Manager, Bhusaval chaired the inaugural program as Chief Guest organised under the aegis of Staff Benefit Fund. The day-long programmes consisted of various competitions, lectures on women's health issues, meditation and guidance on stress management, Felicitation of women staff, cultural programmes etc. Senior officials of the Bhusaval division were present on the occasion.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 08:46 PM IST