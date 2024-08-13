Mumbai International Airport Ltd Retracts Advisory On SpiceJet Operations Amid Financial Dispute

Mumbai: An hour after the Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) put out the advisory on X stating that the SpiceJet’s operations are expected to be disrupted from midnight of August 13, the airport withdrew the advisory.
SpiceJet Issues A Statement After Deletion Of The Post By MIAL
The post was deleted and soon after SpiceJet issued a statement saying the airline and MIAL worked to swiftly resolve a minor financial matter. Specific details were not disclosed.
The Gurugram based airline has been facing liquidity issues for many quarters and has been delaying salaries to its employees besides defaulting on statutory taxes and payments, among others. The airport operator also said it is working to address the situation.