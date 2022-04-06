Mumbai: Integrated Cable Route Plan by Central Railway to minimize cable fault and signal failure

To minimize cable fault and signal failure the Central Railway came up with Integrated Cable Route Plan. This is the first of its kind cable route plan of the Indian Railway. Currently, CRS Mumbai Division witnessed more than two dozen of signal failures in a year because of different types of up-gradation works going on. One signal failure affects the punctuality of at least 10 trains.

Under this plan combines cables of various installations passing underground through a geographical area shown in different colours and marked throughout, following kilometrage that of railway track. The plan is available for access to all, before starting excavation near railway tracks. This is a major step towards the safe running of trains.

Asked about the need for this plan, a senior officer of CR said, "Various types of cables are being laid underground along the railway track for working of Signal and Telecom equipment at stations, automatic sections and other railway installations. With modern signal and telecom technologies being adopted, the number and types of cables required to be laid have increased considerably. At the same time, cables are required to be laid all along the track continuously".

"With the increased volume of excavation activities for construction of doubling, tripling, and quadrupling of railway lines, gauge conversation etc, frequent incidents of cable damage occur. Cutting of S&T cables has an adverse effect on train movement as the signal and communication equipment fail. To restore these faults, a lot of time, and manpower is wasted. Punctuality of trains and line capacity of a section is also adversely affected" further added officials.

On Wednesday Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway inaugurated Integrated Cable Route Plan at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

The General Manager said the Integrated Cable Route Plan, developed inhouse by the Signal and Telecommunication(S&T) department of Central Railway will eliminate the chances of cable damage due to excavation, thus minimizing train detentions, revenue loss and enhance line capacity and train movement. It is also a positive step towards better signalling, communications and safe running of trains.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 10:57 PM IST