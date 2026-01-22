Mumbai Infra Update: Mahalaxmi Cable Stayed Flyover Takes Shape, BMC Sets October 2026 Deadline

Mumbai: Mahalaxmi Cable Stayed Flyover Takes Shape, BMC Sets October 2026 Deadline |

Construction of the cable stayed flyover on Keshavrao Jedhe Marg near Mahalaxmi Railway Station is moving at a steady pace, with senior civic officials reviewing progress and timelines on site. Additional Municipal Commissioner Projects Abhijit Bangar inspected the bridge work on Thursday and issued a series of instructions to ensure the project is completed within the committed deadline.

Pylon Work Crosses Halfway Mark

A key highlight of the project is the towering 78.5 metre high steel pylon that will support the cable stayed structure. Civic officials confirmed that nearly 55 per cent of the pylon work has already been completed. During the inspection, Bangar stressed the need for detailed planning so that the pylon, approach roads and all associated works are completed in a coordinated manner. He directed officials to ensure the entire flyover is fully operational by October 31, 2026.

Emphasising public safety, Bangar instructed the project team to strictly adhere to safety norms, quality control processes and technical inspections throughout the construction phase.

Span Construction and Railway Coordination

The flyover will feature two independent spans extending from the central pylon. The western span, measuring 95 metres, is scheduled to be completed by the end of February 2026. Work on this stretch is progressing as planned.

The eastern span, which will extend 165 metres, falls within the railway boundary. Its construction will begin only after the required block is obtained from the railway department. Officials said the erection of this span is expected to commence after approvals and is planned to be completed between March 15, 2026, and October 15, 2026.

Focus on Timely Completion Despite Monsoon

The Bridge Department has been instructed to work closely with the local ward office and traffic police to minimise disruption and speed up execution. Bangar directed officials to finalise a detailed work schedule and to undertake parallel activities wherever possible to save time.

He also stressed that planning must account for the monsoon season, ensuring that work does not come to a halt during heavy rains. All ancillary works related to the flyover are to be completed alongside the main structure by the October 2026 deadline.

Deputy Commissioner Infrastructure Girish Nikam, Executive Engineer Bridge Rajesh Mulye and other senior engineers were present during the inspection.

