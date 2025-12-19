Mumbai Infra News: Madh–Versova Bridge Project Moves Forward As BMC Begins Surveys; Construction Likely In 2 Months

Madh–Versova bridge project advances as civic body begins surveys and soil testing at Versova Creek | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 19: Over a year after awarding the contract for the Madh–Versova Bridge, the civic body has finally begun preliminary surveys and soil investigations at the project site. With these essential groundwork activities now underway, construction is expected to commence within the next two months.

Once completed, the bridge will cut travel time between Madh and Versova from 90 minutes to just 10 minutes, while reducing the distance from 20 km to a mere 2.6 km.

Key Connectivity Boost For Western Suburbs

The Madh–Versova Bridge, a cable-stayed structure spanning Versova Creek, will originate at Madh Jetty Road, cross the creek, and connect near Fisheries University Road in Versova.

This vital new link is expected to reduce travel time for commuters heading to Madh, Marve, and several parts of Malad and Kandivali. The bridge will also feature an arm linking it to the second phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road, connecting Dahisar and Bhayandar.

Clearances Still Awaited Before Full Construction

A senior civic official said, “While in-principle approval from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) was received in October, full-scale construction will commence only after obtaining the final Stage-II clearances from the forest department, along with permission from the High Court. Preliminary surveys are currently underway, and work at the project site is expected to begin by February 2026.”

Project Specifications And Cost Details

The project is proposed to have a total length of 2,064 metres, of which 600 metres will comprise the cable-stayed portion. The main span will measure 300 metres, with back spans of 150 metres on either side.

The tender for the project was invited in March 2023, while the work order was issued in September 2025. The estimated cost of the project is approximately Rs 2,395 crore. The project is expected to be completed by March 2029.

Environmental Clearances And Long-Standing Demand

Originally proposed in the 1967 Development Plan, the Madh–Versova Bridge passes through mangrove-covered areas within the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ). The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) initially advised the BMC to explore alternative alignments to reduce environmental impact.

Also Watch:

After revising the design, the BMC secured MCZMA approval in February 2023. Currently, there is no direct road link between Madh and Versova, forcing commuters to rely on ferry services that remain suspended for about four months during the monsoon, causing major inconvenience to daily travellers.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/