Mumbai Infra News: Goregaon–Mulund Link Road Twin Tunnel Project Marks Key Milestone As Launching Shaft Completed At Film City

Mumbai, March 5: The twin tunnel project at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Goregaon, part of the Goregaon–Mulund Link Road (GMLR), marked a major milestone with the completion of the launching shaft on Thursday.

Concreting is underway, with curing expected within three days, and the Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) will be lowered into the shaft on March 10, 2026, advancing Mumbai’s critical infrastructure development.

Key construction preparations

The project features a 4.7 km twin tunnel beneath Sanjay Gandhi National Park and a 1.6 km box tunnel through Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, with two state-of-the-art TBMs deployed for construction.

As per the BMC officials, at the shaft base, a curved concrete cradle measuring 20 × 20 × 2.5 metres has been prepared to support the TBMs. Lifting will require two cranes with capacities of 350 and 800 metric tonnes.

The 350-ton crane is already onsite, while all components of the 800-ton crane have arrived and will be fully operational by March 7, followed by a load test on March 8. The 800-ton crane will then lower the TBM components into the shaft.

TBM assembly and excavation timeline

Following the load test, the assembly of the TBM’s main components including the main shield, cutter head, screw conveyor, main bearing and erector will commence, targeting completion within the set timeframe.

Abhijeet Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), has directed officials that tunnel excavation should begin on-site by June.

Inspection of related infrastructure work

On Thursday, Bangar inspected the ongoing flyover work at Ratnagiri Junction, Goregaon, where pier cap construction is in progress, and directed that girder launching be expedited.

He emphasised completing all project phases on schedule, with additional manpower and resources to ensure the flyover opens to traffic by May 31, 2026, ahead of the monsoon.

About the GMLR project

The 12.2-km GMLR will connect the Western Express Highway at Goregaon with the Eastern Express Highway at Mulund, cutting travel time from 75 to 25 minutes.

The project, being executed in four phases, has a total cost of Rs 16,000 crore. Once complete, it will provide seamless east–west connectivity across Mumbai.

