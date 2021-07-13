Mumbai: Inform by July 16 if lawyers can travel by train: HC to state

The Bombay high court on Tuesday said it can’t go beyond the medical advice and allow registered clerks and lawyers to use local trains to commute to work.

The bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni asked advocate Poornima Kantharia, representing the state government, to inform the court by July 16 if it would permit the 60 registered clerks to travel by local trains.

The bench was hearing several petitions, seeking permission for advocates to travel by trains to work, which is convenient.

“This is pursuant to our meeting Kantharia, with the administrative committee. Let us know if the 60 registered clerks can use the trains,” the chief justice said.

To this, advocate Shyam Devani, appearing in one of the petitions, said the court should consider the grievances of the advocates as they are facing a lot of hardships.

To this, the chief justice said, “It is not that as if we aren't aware of the difficulties faced by lawyers. But we cannot go beyond the medical advice.”

“We are taking this advice from the state’s highest medical body, which is the Maharashtra Covid-19 Task Force,” Datta added.

The bench accordingly adjourned the matter till July 16.