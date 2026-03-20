Mumbai: Influencer Pulled Up By Police For Revving High-Speed Bike During Gudi Padwa Procession In Girgaon | Aamchi Mumbai Instagram Account

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed a moment of disruption amid festive celebrations after a viral video showed a social media influencer being stopped by police for allegedly creating excessive noise during a Gudi Padwa procession in Girgaon.

The incident, which has since sparked widespread discussion online, involved Instagram influencer Gauri More, who was seen revving a high-performance Kawasaki Ninja H2 hypersport bike during the procession. The video, originally shared by the Instagram handle ‘Aamchi Mumbai’, captures the influencer revving the motorcycle in a crowded area, producing a loud and jarring sound that drew immediate attention.

Amid the ongoing celebrations, a female police constable on duty intervened and asked the influencer to stop, citing the disturbance caused to people in the vicinity. The constable’s prompt action appeared to be in response to both safety concerns and noise levels, especially given the dense crowd participating in the festive procession.

Following the intervention, the influencer was seen stepping down from the bike as the constable questioned those present about the ownership of the vehicle. The situation quickly drew mixed reactions from onlookers. While some members of the crowd supported the police action and urged the constable to confiscate the keys, others attempted to diffuse the situation, requesting leniency.

In the video, the constable is briefly seen attempting to take control of the bike by reaching for its keys. However, people gathered around her, preventing her from doing so. Voices from the crowd can be heard urging the officer to let the matter go.

Despite the brief tension, the situation eventually de-escalated without any major confrontation. However, the incident has reignited conversations around the use of high-decibel vehicles in public spaces, particularly during large gatherings and festivals.

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