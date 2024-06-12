Mumbai: Infant Suffering Vocal Cord Palsy Gets New Life Through An Innovative Endoscopic Cricoid Split Procedure |

Mumbai: Seven-days old kid gets a new life after suffering from respiratory issues due to a rare vocal cord paralysis. An innovative effort between neonatology and ENT specialists through an endoscopic surgery with endoscopic cricoid split procedure saved the infant’s life and allowed him to breathe again.

Rakhee and Sandesh Kharvi had joyously welcomed their newborn in May, but their elation swiftly turned to anguish as the infant faced severe breathing challenges, prompting urgent medical attention. The doctors suspected vascular compression of the airway as the underlying cause as three extubation attempts failed within 6-12 hours.

Comprehensive diagnostic evaluations, including CT scans and bronchoscopic assessments unveiled bilateral vocal cord paralysis, a rare condition in neonates. Vocal cord paralysis prevents one or both vocal cords inside the voice box from moving to allow flow of air and prevent food or water from entering into the windpipe. As a result, it can cause trouble in speaking, swallowing or even breathing as all these functions depend on the movement of vocal cords.

Emphasising timely intervention and accurate diagnosis, the medical team at Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children steered away from traditional tracheostomy, which often poses long-term challenges for the kid and the family. Instead, they presented a novel solution of an endoscopic cricoid split procedure with subglottic balloon dilatation. Following the successful operation, the newborn underwent a ventilation period for two weeks to facilitate wound healing, supplemented by 30 days of additional respiratory support.

Opting for this minimally invasive approach through a two and a half hours surgery, the baby started recovering and was discharged within a month. This unprecedented achievement was the result of a collaborative effort between Neonatology and ENT specialists, marking a significant advancement in paediatric medicine. The vocal cord paralysis, which was the main culprit behind the respiratory distress, may be associated with birth trauma, mediastinal masses or surgery, otherwise they are congenital or idiopathic.

Dr. Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO of Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children, said, "The success of the minimally invasive technique underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standard of care to our patients. This groundbreaking achievement heralds a new era in paediatric medicine. As medical technology continues to evolve, innovative approaches like minimally invasive endoscopic surgery offer hope for a brighter future for newborns facing complex medical challenges.”