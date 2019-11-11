Mumbai: Infant might undergo amputation

Mumbai: A two-month-old infant, who had sustained 22 per cent burn injuries in the paediatric ward of the King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital, might undergo amputation on Monday.
“Though the burn injuries are few, but the hand of the infant is small due to which the injuries look bigger.
The doctors are trying to control the infections for which medication is being given to him. “We cannot perform skin grafting on the arms of the infant as the hands are infinitesimally small due to which the infection is spreading fast.
So, we are trying to control the infection and will wait till Monday morning and after that a decision will be taken on amputation,” said a plastic surgeon at the hospital.
“Currently, doctors cannot perform any surgery or grafting on the ears of the infant as after the burn incident the skin on the ear has developed rust particles. Once it gets normal the next line of treatment will be decided,” he added.
Dr Vinita Puri, head of the plastic surgery department of the hospital, said, "Our first priority is to keep the spread of infection in check. Then, we will decide on the grafting."
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has also formed a two-member team, which consist of the director of major civic hospitals and the chief engineer from the mechanical and electrical department.
“The team will conduct the inquiry and submit a detailed report to the additional municipal corporation (AMC),” said an official. Dr Sunil Keshwani, director of National Burn Centre, said in electrical burns, amputation is very common and in deep burns, especially among infants, the arm may lose the blood supply which may require amputation to save the life of the infant.
Dr Hemant Deshmukh, dean, said they have carried out a procedure which involved removing the burnt tissue to release compression in the arm, but the baby’s fingers have been considerably compromised due to the burns.
“A team of plastic surgeons has been involved and we are trying our best to prevent infection,” he said
