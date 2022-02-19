e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 11:26 PM IST

Mumbai: Indian Railways is planning to reduce the fare of AC local trains

Sources said the proposal of new fare structure for the air conditioned locals has been prepared and forwarded to the ministry.
Kamal Mishra
Mumbai: Indian Railways is planning to reduce the fare of AC local trains | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Indian Railways is planning to reduce the fare of AC local trains | Photo: Representative Image

Advertisement

A reduction in the fares for air-conditioned locals is in the offing - Indian Railways is drawing up plans in this regard. Sources said a proposal of the new fare structure for the AC locals has been prepared and forwarded to the ministry.

Confirming the development, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said, “We have received a proposal in this regard. A new fare structure will be announced for the air-conditioned local trains shortly, which will definitely be passenger-friendly.”

High fares are the reason for lukewarm response to the AC locals. “To attract second-class passengers of non-AC locals to AC locals, a new second-class AC may be a part of the new fare structure. The fare of this new class (2nd AC) could be twice the existing non-AC local fare,” said sources.

Currently, for second class travel, the base price of single-journey tickets for a distance of 150 km is Rs 35. In the case of AC locals, passengers need to pay around Rs 350 for the same distance.

“The Railways is trying to create a new class in AC local and single journey base fares for this new class for a distance of 65 km would be around Rs 30,” said a senior official of the railway ministry.

Similarly, the basic cost of monthly season tickets for a distance of 65 km for the proposed new class in AC local would be around Rs 600. Currently, passengers pay over Rs 2,000 for a monthly pass for this distance. The minimum basic fare for a single journey up to 5km in the proposed new class of air-conditioned locals would be Rs 10 and the cost of monthly tickets would be around Rs 200.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar produced before PMLA court in money laundering case Mumbai: Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar produced before PMLA court in money laundering case
Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 07:09 AM IST
Advertisement