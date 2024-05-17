Mumbai: Indian Coast Guard Busts Illegal Diesel Smuggling Racket, 5 Arrested

Mumbai: Another diesel smuggling racket at high seas by fishing trawlers off the Maharastra was busted by alert Indian Coast Gaurd patrolling the Arabian sea with interception of Mumbai registered fishing vessel and seizure of 25 tons smuggled diesel valued at Rs 27 lakhs on Wednesday. A total of 55,000 litres of smuggled diesel has been seized by Coast Gaurd this week.

The fishing trawler Jay Malhar with registration "IND-MH-7-MM-2887” was intercepted after a brief chase by the Indian Coast Gaurd off the Maharashtra coast engaged in illicit trading of discounted diesel from ships on high seas and selling to local fishing boats for profits.

“The operation conducted by ICGS Agrim resulted in seizure of 25 tons of unaccounted diesel of Rs 27 lakhs hidden in the fish holds of Jay Malhar small quantity of banned narcotic substances,” confirmed Coast Gaurd spokesperson. The fishing trawler had already sold 5000 litres of the smuggled diesel before it was intercepted by the Coast Gaurd and escorted to Mumbai with the five crew for further investigation.

Earlier in the week Coast Guard Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) had intercepted another fishing vessel "Aai Tuljai" 27 nautical miles southwest of Mumbai and foiled a diesel smuggling racket with 30,000 litres of illicit diesel worth Rs 30 lakhs along with cash of Rs 1.75 lakhs was seized. The fishing trawler was escorted to Mumbai with the four crew members and handed over to Customs and Mumbai Police for further action.