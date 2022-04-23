Mumbai: Incidents of chain pulling increased on Central Railway; authorities to take action against unreasonable ACP

Incidents of chain pulling have been increased on the Central Railway line in recent times. In the Last 20 days, 157 cases of chain pulling were registered in CRs Mumbai Division alone.

"Railways have provided an Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP) option in Suburban and Mail/Express trains for use during emergency purposes only. Of late it is seen that passengers of long-distance trains are resorting to ACP for frivolous reasons like arriving late, not being able to board the train because of huge luggage, alighting/boarding at intermediate stations, etc" said a CR official.

Surprisingly, the number of chain pulling incidents has increased when trains are ready to move from the stations. "In most of the cases, we found that whether someone among the group is left behind or due to huge luggage passenger was not able to board the train on time," said an officer who investigated several cases of chain pulling in last few weeks.

"Central Railways Mumbai Division is keeping a close tab on such unreasonable ACP incidents. It registered 157 cases of unreasonable ACP between1st April 2022 to 20th April 2022. Out of these, about 108 passengers have been prosecuted and an amount of Rs.47,200/- have been realized as a penalty" he added.

As per the Indian Railways Act, pulling the emergency chain without a valid reason is an offense and attracts a jail term of three months or a fine up to Rs 1,000.

"The act of ACP in the train not only affects the running of that particular train but also has a cascading effect on the trains that run behind it. In a suburban system like Mumbai Division, this results in the late running of Mail / Express and suburban trains hampering its punctuality. Further, the misuse of ACP for the convenience of one or few passengers ends up causing inconvenience to all other passengers of the affected trains" added officials.

"In Mumbai division chain pulling occurs mainly at Kalyan, LTT, and Thane stations. These are important mainline stations where most of the trains halt. Chain pulling has cascading effects on the punctuality of not only mail express trains but also suburban trains too," said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of Central railway.

"If chain pulling occurs after starting of trains on crossings points at these stations then the train blocks other lines also which badly hits the punctuality of local trains too, especially in the morning and evening peak hours," added Sutar.

"We appeal to passengers to reach the terminus/station at least 30 minutes before the departure of their respective trains and carry limited luggage. Passengers may also utilize the services of battery-operated cars or use wheelchairs available at the Station Manager’s office for movement of Senior citizens, differently-abled persons, etc. to reach the desired coach so that boarding of trains can be done smoothly and in time, thus avoiding the use of Alarm Chain pulling for unnecessary reasons," said another officer of the train operating department of CR.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 08:54 PM IST