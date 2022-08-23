Mumbai: In 'Real Shiv Sena' battle SC orders Election Commission to not take action till Thursday

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, left, and former CM Uddhav Thackeray | File

Mumbai: Supreme Court ordered Election Commission not to take any action till Thursday on the application filed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp for recognition as the 'real Shiv Sena' party and allotment of the 'bow and arrow' symbol to it.

Earlier the Eknath Shinde camp had told the Supreme Court that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is in a "hopeless minority" within the party and a floor test in the Assembly is the best way to stop horse-trading.

Shinde's counsel Neeraj Kishan Kaul told a vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala that any delay in the floor test would cause more damage to the democratic polity.

Justice Kant asked Kaul to state how many MLAs are in the dissident group and how many have been served disqualification notices by the deputy speaker.