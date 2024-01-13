 Mumbai: In Just 2 Months, KEM Hospital Help Desk Gets 3,500 Visitors
Mumbai: In Just 2 Months, KEM Hospital Help Desk Gets 3,500 Visitors

Mumbai: In Just 2 Months, KEM Hospital Help Desk Gets 3,500 Visitors

Swapnil Mishra January 13, 2024
Mumbai: In Just 2 Months, KEM Hospital Help Desk Gets 3,500 Visitors | Prashant Narvekar

In a span of around two months, the help desk set up at the civic-run KEM Hospital has proved its vitality. Set up in November 2023, the round the clock facility has, so far, received 3,500 visitors. Moreover, people can also contact the desk via a helpline. Notably, 40% of inquiries were from outside the city. On a daily average, there are 60-70 queries.

Need for the helpdesk and response received

The hospital sees more than 2,000 patients daily. Many of them are from distant places, lacking an idea about the departments they are looking for, said a doctor. "They were not able to navigate themselves to respective units or departments. Hence, the hospital decided to install the help desk,” added the doctor.

Dean Dr Sangeeta Rawat said, “The diverse origins of calls span districts like Palghar, Pune, Nashik, Nanded and beyond.” Giving an instance of the desk's pivotal role, she recalled how an Uttar Pradesh native easily got information about bed availability over the call.

In the daytime, two employees man the desk, while one remains available on the night-duty.

