Mumbai: In a tribute to 26/11 victims, UNSC to hold key meet in city

In a befitting tribute to the victims of 26/11 terror attacks, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will hold a key meeting of its Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) in Mumbai later this month, said Ruchira Kamboj who holds the CTC's Chair. Also India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Kamboj said that India will host diplomats of the 15-nation UN body along with other member states for a special meeting in Mumbai and New Delhi on October 28-29. The discussions will be themed around the topic 'Countering the Use of New and Emerging Technologies for Terrorist Purposes'. It is not very frequent that the CTC meets outside of New York but the meeting in India will be the seventh such gathering.

Talking to media persons earlier, Kamboj had said that the “very fact that the Special Committee is also meeting in Mumbai, that in itself will be a tribute and a statement to the horrific incident.” She said Committee members will also place a memorial wreath at the spot where this incident happened.

“It's going to be a very healthy corpus because... terrorism is no longer an issue faced by any particular country. It is a transnational issue," she said, adding that an outcome document is expected after the meeting.

Stressing that terrorist threats persist and despite efforts by the international community, Ms Kamboj further said, “The threat has survived and indeed evolved. With the growing prevalence of technology and the rapid rise in digitisation, addressing the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes is of increasing concern to all of us.” The meeting will bring together a “wealth of knowledge” and real-world expertise on the subject matter.

Describing the technological help extended by the US during the investigations into 26/11 terror attacks, retired police inspector Ramesh Mahale said, “The US has helped us a lot during our investigations. Information related to the GPS data, VoIP calls, engine used by the terrorists from Japan, phones used by the terrorists were provided to us by the US.” They helped us in getting David Headley's video conferencing done. Technical evidence against Pakistan, they have given information to us with documents, added Ramesh Mahale, who was also the investigating officer of the 26/11 case.