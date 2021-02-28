Mumbai: IMPPA urges Maha govt to form committee for subsidy to Marathi films

Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) has written a letter to the Cultural Affairs department of the Maharashtra government highlighting the lack of adequate subsidy to Marathi films over the past three years, which in turn is affecting the Marathi film industry.

The letter addressed to Cabinet Minister for Medical Education and Cultural Affairs Amit Deshmukh, was circulated among the media on Saturday. The letter reads: " Marathi film industry has revived in a big way because of the subsidy for Marathi films provided by the Government of Maharashtra which subsidy is what has enabled Marathi film producers to survive despite very poor market conditions and due to subsidy being available more and more producers are planning and starting new Marathi films in the hope of receiving substantial amount as subsidy from the Maharashtra Government."

"Unfortunately subsidy payment has stopped fully from 3 years and no producer has received any subsidy in this period. More than 300 films are already eligible and have applied for the subsidy but no reply has been given to them."

"The reason for this sorry state of affairs is the fact that for the last 3 years the committee which is supposed to view, evaluate and decide the amount of subsidy payable to eligible films has not been formed and as the committee is non-existent there is nobody to take any action with regard to payment of subsidy."

"The producers are not able to do anything as they are fully eligible to receive a subsidy but the same is being denied because the Government has not deemed it fit to appoint the committee to approve the subsidy."

"All Marathi producers are facing many hardships and financial problems on account of non-fulfilment of the promise of payment of subsidy by the Maharashtra Government."

"We on behalf of our members and all Marathi film producers request your kind self to kindly initiate urgent and immediate action to form the Subsidy Approval Committee so that the committee may evaluate and ensure that the commitment made by the Maharashtra Government to the Marathi film industry is fulfilled," the letter further reads.