Mumbai: Important Review Meeting Held To Discuss Preparations Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 In The City

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |

A review meeting was held at Sahyadri guest house regarding law and order in Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban district in the backdrop of Lok Sabha general election.

In this meeting, Mumbai City Collector and District Election Officer Sanjay Yadav, Mumbai Suburban District Collector and District Election Officer Rajendra Kshirsagar directed the relevant officials to take necessary measures regarding model code of conduct and law and order as per the guidelines of Election Commission of India .

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary and Senior Officers of Police Department etc. were present

In the meeting, a review was conducted regarding law and order and the planning of security deployment, strong room security system , security system to be kept at polling stations , determination of sensitive polling stations and communication planning , necessary police arrangement to maintain law and order at all polling stations in Mumbai.

In the review meeting of law and order and co-ordinating officers of Mumbai city district, election inspector appointed by the Election Commission of India for the state, Dharmendra Gangwar , M. K. Mishra was present and guided.

Efforts should be made to register more new voters. In large housing societies with high population, registration , monitoring of voter registration with the help of Asha workers and volunteers will enable the voter to vote in less time and properly. And the inspectors directed that polling stations should be designed in an easy way to increase the voting percentage.

The Election Commission of India has implemented various measures to conduct the Lok Sabha elections in a free and fair manner. Special attention should be paid to the spread of wrong news related to the election on the social media during the election period. There is a ban on campaigning 48 hours before the polling, at this time there is a possibility of bulk message campaigning through the society , voters should vote fairly and fearlessly , Mr. Mishra guided.