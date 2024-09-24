 Mumbai: Illegal Woman Hawker Abuses, Threatens To Kill Man With Knife Over Argument In Andheri; Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Illegal Woman Hawker Abuses, Threatens To Kill Man With Knife Over Argument In Andheri; Video Goes Viral

Mumbai: Illegal Woman Hawker Abuses, Threatens To Kill Man With Knife Over Argument In Andheri; Video Goes Viral

Responding to an X post, Mumbai Police said that senior officials of MIDC Police Station have been informed about the incident for further action.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 01:23 PM IST
article-image

A video that has gone viral on social media shows an illegal woman hawker abusing and threatening a man with a knife near the Airport Road metro station in Mumbai's Andheri. It appears that the man who was being abused recorded the woman and uploaded the video on social media.

The video shows the agitated woman hurling abuses at the man while he recorded her. According to the video, two men tried to pacify her.

The video highlights the issue of encroachment by illegal hawkers on Mumbai roads, causing inconvenience to the general public.

Sharing the video of the incident, a user named Abhinav Bharat stated, "Encroachment on the road. Today, an illegal hawker pulled out a knife to kill. She was about to attack a man."

FPJ Shorts
Video: Vulgar Dance Show At Medical Conference In Chennai; Male Doctors Whistle, Perform Moves With Dancer Holding Alcohol Glasses In Hand
Video: Vulgar Dance Show At Medical Conference In Chennai; Male Doctors Whistle, Perform Moves With Dancer Holding Alcohol Glasses In Hand
DUSU Polls: Candidates Asked To Remove Banners & Posters From University Premises With 24 Hours
DUSU Polls: Candidates Asked To Remove Banners & Posters From University Premises With 24 Hours
French Royal's 300-Carat Diamond Necklace Worth Over ₹23 Crore To Auction At Sotheby's Geneva
French Royal's 300-Carat Diamond Necklace Worth Over ₹23 Crore To Auction At Sotheby's Geneva
Delhi Police Special Cell Begins Interrogation Of Notorious Gangster Hashim Baba
Delhi Police Special Cell Begins Interrogation Of Notorious Gangster Hashim Baba

Tagging the official handles of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police, he demanded the removal of illegal hawkers from the area.

Mumbai Police respond

Responding to an X post, Mumbai Police said that senior officials of MIDC Police Station have been informed about the incident for further action.

Earlier this month, in a crackdown on illegal hawkers, the BMC cleared 14 locations in Andheri West. These areas include SV Road, the Andheri station area, CD Barfiwala Road, and N Datta Approach Road, among others. The list of cleared spots was submitted to the BMC with the aim of making them permanently hawker-free, following a joint meeting between Advanced Locality Management (ALM) and civic officials.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Illegal Woman Hawker Abuses, Threatens To Kill Man With Knife Over Argument In Andheri;...

Mumbai: Illegal Woman Hawker Abuses, Threatens To Kill Man With Knife Over Argument In Andheri;...

Maharashtra: FIR Filed Against AIMIM Protestors For Rasta Roko Near Mulund Check Naka

Maharashtra: FIR Filed Against AIMIM Protestors For Rasta Roko Near Mulund Check Naka

'Scary, Unable To Sleep': Mumbai Thunder Wakes Citizens Up At 4 AM; Visuals Of Severe Weather On...

'Scary, Unable To Sleep': Mumbai Thunder Wakes Citizens Up At 4 AM; Visuals Of Severe Weather On...

Rain In Mumbai Metro! Viral Video Shows Water Leakage In Train Compartment; Netizens React

Rain In Mumbai Metro! Viral Video Shows Water Leakage In Train Compartment; Netizens React

Maharashtra: 16-Year-Old Girl Gangraped By 2 Men In Nalasopara; 1 Arrested

Maharashtra: 16-Year-Old Girl Gangraped By 2 Men In Nalasopara; 1 Arrested