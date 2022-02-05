Mumbai: IIT Bombay student robbed at knifepoint; made to transfer Rs 5,000

An MBA student from IIT Bombay was robbed of Rs 700 and further made to transfer Rs 5,000 after being held at knifepoint.

According to reports from the Times of India, on January 29, Ganesh Sheshadri (26), who lives on the IIT campus was stopped by a person, when he had gone to meet his friends at Pipeline road in Powai's Kailash Nagar.

The man asked him for a matchbox to light a cigarette. Sheshadri said that he did not possess one as he did not smoke. However, after a while, he was stopped again by the man, but this time at knifepoint. The man also brought an accomplice with him.

Police officials told TOI that Sheshadri was robbed of Rs 700 and further made to transfer Rs 5,000 to the account of one of the accused.

The police have registered a case under the IPC sections 34 (common intention) and section 392 (robbery) has been registered against two unidentified persons.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 11:04 AM IST