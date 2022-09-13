Mumbai: Husband kills wife over extramarital affair, arrested

File Photo

An argument over an extramarital affair led to the brutal murder of a woman in Malvani by her husband in front of their 13-year-old child. The incident took place around 10.30 pm on Monday in a slum area of Malvani. Hearing the verbal and physical abuse, the neighbours called up the police.

Senior police inspector, Shekar Bhalerao of Malvani police said, “We got a complaint of domestic violence and left for the residence immediately. However, it was a slum area, packed with small houses in very close proximity and by the time we reached the spot, the man who was furious had already stabbed his wife in front of their child.”

“The accused was immediately arrested while his wife was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital. However, she was declared dead on arrival. She had been stabbed once in the stomach and once in the chest, which led to immense bleeding, resulting in her death,” added the officer.

The child has been sent to stay with their relatives as of now, added the police. The accused has been booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.