Mumbai: Hundred of residents of Goregaon clears path encroachment by illegal hawkers after BMC ignores complaints

No action against illegal hawkers after registering several complaints with BMC and local representatives. Hundred of residents of Goregaon society came on the road on Saturday to evict hawkers from the area. After the eviction of hawkers, residents have called tankers and washed the road and footpaths with water and phenyl.

Sankalp Sahaniwas is the colony of 12 buildings in Goregaon East. There are 1065 flats in the 12 buildings. According to residents, there is an IT park in the General Arun Kumar Vaidya road. So many hawkers used to sit there on footpaths to sell eatable items including fish. Many food trucks also blocked the road. Further, hawkers used to throw all the waste in nallah near the residential complex. Because of the waste mosquitos have increased in the area. Residents have fed up with the hawker's menace.

Residents of the Sankalp Sahaniwas colony met local representatives and requested them to evict these hawkers from the area. A resident even registered their complaint with BMC online portal but the ward office has not taken any cognisance of complaints. Irked on the issue residents had decided to evict all the hawkers from their area. Accordingly, around 200 residents have come together and evicted hawkers from the area and washed roads and footpaths with phenyl and water.

Residents are demanding that this area should be declared as a no hawkers zone by local representatives and BMC.

Chandrakant Mane, Chairman of the Sankalp Sahaniwas federal co op society told FPJ " last seven to eight months we have been corresponding to the local representative and BMC but no one attended our complaint. How much time we should keep quiet. Many of our residents had fallen ill due to mosquitos. Eventually, we had to come to the street. Around 250-300 residents were there on the road to evict hawkers"

"We only want that this area should be declared as no Hawking zone" Mane added.

Suhas Wadkar, Deputy Mayor of the BMC and local corporator of the said area told FPJ " Action of eviction of hawkers is done by BMC only. Residents have only called tankers it is untrue that we never listen to complaint of residents. two-three months before we held a meeting with senior citizens of the Sankalp Sahaniwas to discuss the issue. We removed the hawkers and this process will continue for fifteen days or a month."

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 10:54 PM IST