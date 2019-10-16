Mumbai: HSC exams February 18, SSC set for March 3

Mumbai: The examination time-table for Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) was declared on Tuesday evening. HSC board examinations will be conducted from February 18 till March 18, 2020, while SSC examinations will be held from March 3 to March 23, 2020.

Students can check the timetable on the official website of the state board www.mahahsscboard. in to register for the examinations. HSC students can fill the application forms with all their details according to the Science, Commerce and Arts stream from October 3 to 23.

HSC students of vocational streams can fill their application from October 24 till 31. Junior colleges are responsible for depositing fees of students from November 1 to 18.

For SSC students, schools will fill fresh application forms through the SARAL database from October 15 to November 5. Schools will have to pay the examination fees of the students, through bank challans, from October 16 till November 30.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) authorities claim they have released the examination dates early, so that students, teachers and schools can prepare themselves in advance.

A senior official of MSBSHSE, Mumbai district, said, “We have declared the timetable so that students can start preparing in advance. Students need to check the final timetable with their schools and colleges for any last minute changes.”

Dates of practical, oral and internal examinations will be decided by the respective schools and colleges. MSBSHSE will conduct the HSC and SSC examinations in nine divisional boards of Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nashik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Nagpur and Ratnagiri.