Mumbai Housing Society Queries: Owners Can Charge EV Using Existing Connection

The licensee of my flat owns an electric vehicle. I have requested my society to provide a charging point for it. I understand that there are some rules in this regard. Please guide me.

The government is promoting the use of electric vehicles (EV). In order to enable faster adoption of electric vehicles in India, by ensuring safe, reliable, accessible and affordable charging infrastructure, the Ministry of Power issued revised guidelines on January 14, 2022.

Owners can charge their EV at their residence or office using the existing electric connection. Your licensee can charge his EV using the electric connection from the meter allocated to you. Please inform your society of the said guidelines. You may inform the society that you will comply with the safety requirements for laying the cable for charging installation in accordance with the safety advisory/SOP issued by the chief electrical inspector, Maharashtra, and Safety Guidelines for Housing Societies issued by the Central Electricity Authority.

However, concerning the safety aspect, you may calculate the load for charging your EV and make an application to your distribution licensee for extension of load if the same is in addition to what has been sanctioned to you. The home charger normally requires a 230V/15A single phase plug. It is recommended to install residual current circuit breaker (RCCB) to ensure safety and use IEC 60309 industrial connector from both ends. The amount of electricity consumed will be added to the home meter and billed accordingly.

Can a holder of power of attorney participate and vote at the general meeting to elect the managing committee?

The MCS Act provides certain rights and duties to the members of the cooperative housing societies. Voting rights of members have been laid down in Section 154B-11 of the Act. It states that no member shall have more than one vote in its affairs provided that, every right to vote shall be exercised “personally”.

Further it provides for the voting rights of associate members, provisional members and joint members. The section specifically provides that the right to vote has to be exercised in personal capacity. Personally exercising the right of voting will exclude the holder of power of attorney. Every society has to prepare a list of voters in accordance with Rule 6 and 8 of the MCS (Election to Committee) Rules, which does not include the holder of power of attorney. Hence the holder of power of attorney (will not be) is not allowed to participate in the voting during the election process at the general meeting.

What is the role of the project management consultant (PMC) in redevelopment of a society?

Every society undergoing redevelopment is required to appoint an experienced architect or PMC from the panel with the government / local authority for the working of the redevelopment of the building and to determine their scope of work and the terms and conditions as specified in the GR dated July 4, 2019. PMC is required to conduct surveys of the building and land of the society, to take the information about the conveyance of land of the society and to take information about FSI and TDR available according to the buildings and land of the society by considering the existing policy of the government and rules of the MHADA/SRA Municipal Corporation. PMC is further required to prepare and submit to the society a feasibility report within two months of their appointment. The feasibility report shall contain the suggestion and recommendation regarding the redevelopment considering the matters like residential area to be made available to members, commercial areas, gardens, open spaces, parking specifications of the construction. The society has to define the scope of work before and after the appointment of the builder and during the process of redevelopment. PMC has to advise the society on the technical aspects of the proposal received from the developer, the applications made for seeking approvals are in order. PMC is required to handhold the Society until the construction is completed and the residents get the possession of their flats with the OC.

