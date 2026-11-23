Mumbai Housing Society Queries: Know Property Tax Payment Rules, Airbnb Rental Permissions And Legal Obligations For Flat Owners | Representational Image

Q. If a municipal corporation uploads property tax bills on its official website on time but does not send physical copies, are property taxpayers still legally obliged to pay the tax by the prescribed due date?

– Janardhan Chavan, Thane

A. Yes, it is legally binding on the property owner to pay the property tax bills uploaded online which is followed by an SMS/email intimation sent to your registered contact number / email id, even if a physical copy of the bill is not received. Under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations (MMC) Act, 1949, (applicable to Thane Municipal Corporation) property tax is a recurring statutory liability rather than a demand triggered solely by paper delivery. Under Chapter VIII, Taxation Rule 30 of the Schedule to the MMC Act, 1949, property tax in municipal corporations like Thane (TMC) is payable in half-yearly instalments on April 1 and October 1. As these dates are statutory and liability arises from the Assessment Book, nonreceipt of physical bills cannot justify delayed payment. Under the Maharashtra Government Gazette of April 27, 2010, and Rule 41(1), unpaid tax attracts a mandatory 2% monthly penalty, including part-month delays. After three months, the corporation may issue demand notices and initiate property attachment under Rules 41–42. Digital bills uploaded on the official municipal portal carry the same legal sanctity as printed copies.

Q. Can an owner rent out their flat for Airbnb? What are the rules and regulations for doing so, and what actions can be taken if someone operates an Airbnb without the permission of other flat owners or the housing society?

– Kamakshi Rao, Powai

A. No. Flat owners cannot offer their homes on Airbnb without housing society permission. In Maharashtra, short-term stays are treated as commercial hospitality, societies can restrict or prohibit it under their bye-laws or general body resolutions, pursuant to the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies (MCS) Act, 1960. Where the general body allows Airbnb rentals, the managing committee may levy maintenance at applicable commercial rates. In Mumbai, the BMC's shortterm rental (STR) policy mandates an STR license, a valid occupation certificate (OC), and revised commercial property tax rates. You will also be required to obtain a written NOC from the managing committee. As a host you must maintain guest ID records, submit Form III for foreign nationals to the FRRO/police within 24 hours. However, if an owner operates an Airbnb without society's approval, residents can file a written complaint with the managing committee.

The questions are answered by Sharmila Ranade, a legal expert associated with Mumbai Grahak Panchayat. The questions, in brief, may be sent to mpanchayat@gmail.com