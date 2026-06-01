Mumbai Housing Society Queries: Housing Societies Must Reserve 5% Of Parking Spaces For Visitors | File Pic (Representative Image)

Q. What can we do when residents and their guests constantly hog the visitor parking spaces? It is causing a massive shortage for actual guests. –Harshit Jain, Ghatkopar

A. By law, local authorities generally require housing societies to reserve 5% of their total parking spaces for visitors. Where no formal policy exists, the managing committee should frame clear rules and get the same approved in the general body meeting.

To regain control of visitor parking, societies can adopt a few practical measures. Members may be allowed up to three days of free parking each month for visiting guests. If a vehicle remains beyond the limit, a daily charge can be levied on the member concerned. Parking may be allotted on a first come, first served basis. When spots fill up, late arrivals will simply have to find alternative parking.

Security staff can maintain a register at the gate, or use a society management app, to record vehicle entry and exit times. Temporary gate pass may be issued to the visitors with a clear expiration date and time. Where feasible, digital monitoring systems may be introduced to improve tracking and compliance. Guards should inspect visitor parking areas daily and identify vehicles that have overstayed. Members must be informed that violations of parking rules will attract action, including towing for repeat offenders. Clear signage should warn that unauthorised vehicles are liable to be towed at the owner’s expense.

The revised rules should be communicated regularly through WhatsApp groups, notice boards and email to ensure awareness and compliance among all residents at all times thereafter.

Q. One person has recently purchased a house in our society. He is an autorikshaw driver and has asked the managing committee to allow to park his vehicle in the open area of the society. Some members are objecting as it is a public vehicle. Can a public vehicle be parked in the society? –Dhimant Singh, Kurla

A. A person who purchases a flat in a housing society enjoys the same rights as other members regarding the use of common areas. Under Bye-law 84, any member owning a scooter, motorcycle or autorickshaw must obtain prior permission from the managing committee to park the vehicle within the society premises and pay the charges approved by the general body. The managing committee may assess all relevant factors before allotting parking space. If required, it can place the matter before the general body for consideration and seek amendments to the existing parking policy to ensure fair and effective allocation of parking facilities.

The questions are answered by Sharmila Ranade, a legal expert associated with Mumbai Grahak Panchayat. The questions, in brief, may be sent to fpjchs@gmail.com