Mumbai Housing Society Queries: Can Expert Directors Join Sub-Committees? | File photo

Q. Can expert directors nominated on the managing committee of a cooperative housing society, be a part of the sub-committees taking responsibilities like driving cultural activities, taking care of security, framing and implementing parking policy, etc? – Mandar Chaubal, Ghatkopar

A. Expert directors may be appointed to a sub-committee as there is no explicit prohibition. They are individuals with expertise in housing society matters who guide and advise societies on administrative, technical and legal issues. However, expert directors are not counted towards the managing committee's quorum. They have no voting rights in society elections and are not eligible to be elected as officebearers. Their role is purely advisory, drawing on their experience to help societies address complex governance and operational challenges. The responsibilities delegated to a sub-committee are decided by the general body. When a sub-committee is constituted, its scope of work, purpose, functions and expected outcomes are defined and communicated to its members. The general body also decides which activities should be delegated and may either determine the committee's composition and the expert director's role or authorise the managing committee to do so. If an expert director is overseeing cultural activities, security or similar functions, members should obtain the relevant meeting minutes from the secretary to verify the delegation of responsibilities. A subcommittee may be assigned the task of drafting such rules, but implementation of the approved rules remains the responsibility of the managing committee. Members should ensure all decisions are properly recorded, communicated transparently and implemented in accordance with the society's approved bylaws and resolutions at all times.

Q. Our society has 47 members as such the number of members on the managing committee is seven including two women. Out of the seven, two have resigned, what is the procedure to appoint the casual vacancies? – Vinita Naidu, Powai

A. Under the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Rules, 2026, a managing committee with a valid quorum can fill casual vacancies internally. The secretary must display a sevenday notice inviting nominations from eligible members. Nominees must match the vacated seat category and have no maintenance dues. If valid nominations exceed vacancies, the committee selects members by majority vote at a formal meeting. Coopted members serve only the remainder of the committee's term and demit office when fresh elections are held. In accordance with the amended rules throughout.

The questions are answered by Sharmila Ranade, a legal expert associated with Mumbai Grahak Panchayat. The questions, in brief, may be sent to mpanchayat@gmail.com