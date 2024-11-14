Mumbai: Hotelier Files Legal Notice Against Goregaon Residential Society For Alleged Community-Based Discrimination

Hotelier files legal notice over alleged community-based discrimination at Goregaon residential complex | Representational Image

Mumbai: A serious allegation of discrimination has emerged from a high-end residential complex in Goregaon West, with a local hotelier claiming he was prevented from moving into his rental apartment because of his community background. Rakesh Shetty, a 37-year-old businessman, has filed a legal notice against the Ekta Tripolis Welfare Association, accusing its committee of defamation, discrimination, and harassment.

Shetty’s lawyer, Adv Vinod Sampat, issued the legal notice, which highlights repeated discriminatory actions allegedly led by Pankaj Verma, a member of the building’s resident committee. According to Shetty’s complaint, Verma prevented him from moving into the apartment based solely on his Shetty community background—a move that Shetty’s legal team describes as unlawful and discriminatory.

“Despite providing all required documents, including a police No Objection Certificate (NOC) and a valid rental agreement, my client was denied access to his flat solely due to bias,” stated Adv Sampat.

The legal notice also claims Shetty was pressured into signing an "inappropriate and unnecessary affidavit" as a condition for his residency. It invokes the newly enacted BNSS Act 2023, demanding a public apology from the committee, as well as the immediate removal of defamatory content from the residents' WhatsApp group. If these demands are not met within 24 hours, the notice warns that Verma could face both criminal and civil charges under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The notice also calls for transparency regarding the management of funds allocated for community events, questioning the financial practices of the association.

In response, Pankaj Verma denied the allegations, calling them a misunderstanding. “I am not a person who discriminates against anyone. As a society member, I have never made any discriminatory comments about Shetty or anyone else,” Verma stated and added that the matter has been resolved amicably.

Adv. Sampat, however, sees the case as a significant moment for tenant rights in Mumbai, saying, "This is a watershed moment for tenant rights, and we are fully prepared to challenge discrimination in court. This case could set a strong legal precedent for fairness in housing societies across India."

Shetty's accusations have sparked wider debates on community bias and tenant rights in Mumbai’s luxury housing sector. He claims that for two days, the building management, at Verma's direction, denied him access to his apartment, and that Verma further defamed him in the society's WhatsApp group.

“No one should face public defamation or discrimination based on their community background,” said Adv. Sampat.

The case is gaining attention within legal and tenant advocacy circles, with many seeing it as indicative of the need for greater reform in the way residential societies handle community issues. If the case progresses to court, it could have far-reaching consequences, potentially reshaping how tenants are treated in gated communities across the city.